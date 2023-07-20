Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,900

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.92) in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPGY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,800 ($49.69) to GBX 3.95 ($0.05) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.
Experian Price Performance
Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $39.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Experian has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $39.32.
Experian Increases Dividend
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.