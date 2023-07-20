Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,900

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.92) in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPGY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,800 ($49.69) to GBX 3.95 ($0.05) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Experian Price Performance

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $39.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Experian has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $39.32.

Experian Increases Dividend

About Experian

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

