Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 378,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Thursday.

Exscientia Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EXAI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,816. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. Exscientia has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $964.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 542.26% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exscientia will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

