EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 8,700,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 708,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EZCORP Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EZCORP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.20. 579,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,177. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $258.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.42 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 3.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

