F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) & BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Head to Head Comparison

BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) and F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and F45 Training, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANDAI NAMCO 0 0 0 1 4.00 F45 Training 0 5 0 0 2.00

F45 Training has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 376.85%. Given F45 Training’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe F45 Training is more favorable than BANDAI NAMCO.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANDAI NAMCO N/A N/A N/A C$60.81 0.19 F45 Training $134.02 million 0.41 -$182.71 million $0.16 3.60

This table compares BANDAI NAMCO and F45 Training’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BANDAI NAMCO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than F45 Training. BANDAI NAMCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F45 Training, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.7% of F45 Training shares are held by institutional investors. 62.1% of F45 Training shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BANDAI NAMCO and F45 Training’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANDAI NAMCO N/A N/A N/A F45 Training N/A N/A N/A

Summary

F45 Training beats BANDAI NAMCO on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BANDAI NAMCO

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing. The company plans, develops, and distributes network and PC content, home video games, internet-based online games, and other software and services; provides visual substrates, online distribution platforms, services for IP fans, after-sales services, indoor-use recreation products, and pre-owned amusement machines and products; plans, produces, and sells amusement machines; and plans and operates entertainment facilities. In addition, it provides animation, visual, and music content; artist discovery and development services; produces live events; plans and produces TV animation programs; and manages restaurants; and production and agency operations in sports entertainment. Further, the company is involved in the distribution, customs brokerage, product inspection, product manufacturing support, truck freight, industrial waste collection and transportation, logistics management, warehouse operations, and vehicle maintenance activities; procurement, import, and export of toys; and administration and management of copyrights and other rights. The company was formerly known as NAMCO BANDAI Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. in June 2014. BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc. operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios. It has operations in the United States, South America, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Flyhalf Holdings Inc. and changed its name to F45 Training Holdings Inc. in March 2019. F45 Training Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

