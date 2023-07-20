Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW) Short Interest Update

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fat Projects Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ FATPW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,605. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target business operating in the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data areas.

