FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Short Interest Update

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 653,700 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 769,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II bought 7,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,638.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,719.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II acquired 7,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,638.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,719.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.63 per share, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,806,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,572,294.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 63,235 shares of company stock worth $1,819,018 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. True Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,214,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 68,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FBK traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 249,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,083. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $45.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.