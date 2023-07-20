FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

FB Financial Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE FBK opened at $33.96 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,824,091 shares in the company, valued at $313,249,193.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $216,510.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,822,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,727,274.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 63,235 shares of company stock worth $1,819,018. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,763,000 after buying an additional 103,314 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after buying an additional 348,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after buying an additional 111,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after buying an additional 237,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FBK. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

