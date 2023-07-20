FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

FB Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FBK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,313. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBK shares. Stephens cut their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

In related news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II purchased 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $200,638.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,719.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FB Financial news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II bought 7,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $200,638.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,719.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orrin H. Ingram II bought 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $201,678.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,057.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 63,235 shares of company stock worth $1,819,018 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in FB Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

