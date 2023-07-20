Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Position Boosted by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 177.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,278 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after buying an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on FERG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

FERG opened at $158.47 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $162.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.99 and a 200-day moving average of $142.21.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.37%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

