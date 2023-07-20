FFD Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:FFDF)

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

FFD Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FFDF remained flat at $32.56 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 276. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FFD Financial has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65.

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

