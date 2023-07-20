Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 646.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,089 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,303,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,925,000 after buying an additional 427,850 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 417,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 128,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $38.02. 1,154,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.12. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

