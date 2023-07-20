Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Trading Up 1.1%

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70. 1,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $10.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000.

About Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

The Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (FSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies that deliver tangible ESG impact through core business operations. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.