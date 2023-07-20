Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDUS. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 134,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 96,179 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,561. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $505.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.48. Fidus Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.86%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

