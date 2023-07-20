FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Price Down 3.4%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 287,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 828,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.08 to $4.68 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $444.21 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,019,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 99,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

