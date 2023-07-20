Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 205 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DGRO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.79. 536,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $52.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.