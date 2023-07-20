First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Horizon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

