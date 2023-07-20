First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 114,877 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 243,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 26,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading

