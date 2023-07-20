First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 814,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marcy D. Mutch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,992.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,150 shares of company stock worth $496,209 and have sold 193,000 shares worth $4,472,582. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,323. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.85. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

