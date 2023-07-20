First Majestic Silver Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

NYSE:AG opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 168.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -2.41%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

