First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after buying an additional 498,456 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,059.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 415,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after buying an additional 407,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,116,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,067,000 after buying an additional 216,511 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.2 %

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

