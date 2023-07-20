First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.35. Approximately 1,482,539 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,057,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

