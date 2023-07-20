First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

FIW opened at $90.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.84. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $90.80.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

