Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.6 %

FISV opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 44.8% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

