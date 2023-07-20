Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,336 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,185,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Marathon Oil worth $196,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,395 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,216 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $24.87 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

