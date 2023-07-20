Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 339,898 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,805,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,898 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Walt Disney worth $581,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

