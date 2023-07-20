Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,896,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 9,257,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.3 days.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FCUUF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.45. 77,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,256. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.70 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

