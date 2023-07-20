Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PFO opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 37,027 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

