Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 595,600 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 549,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,956.0 days.
Fletcher Building Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCEF remained flat at $3.48 during trading on Thursday. Fletcher Building has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.
About Fletcher Building
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fletcher Building
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.