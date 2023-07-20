Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 595,600 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 549,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,956.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCEF remained flat at $3.48 during trading on Thursday. Fletcher Building has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

