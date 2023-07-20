FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 85,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 46,235 shares.The stock last traded at $59.48 and had previously closed at $59.54.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDF. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 66,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 185,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000.

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

