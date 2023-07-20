Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 625,900 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 736,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

FFIC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,021. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $407.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $52.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

