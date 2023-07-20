Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Up 17.4% in June

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 460,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.55.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FMX traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $108.02. The stock had a trading volume of 306,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.52. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $113.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.