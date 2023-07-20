Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $76.72

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.72, but opened at $78.57. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $78.57, with a volume of 128 shares traded.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

