Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,693,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 13,985,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,771.9 days.
Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FSUMF remained flat at $15.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57.
About Fortescue Metals Group
