Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.55

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.55 and last traded at $39.54, with a volume of 1900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $761.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,327,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,648,000 after buying an additional 1,685,340 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

