Friedenthal Financial Acquires 1,365 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF comprises 1.4% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1,500.5% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 487,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 456,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1,268.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 42,217 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,595,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,152,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1,549.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYU stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 42,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $99.69 and a 12 month high of $127.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.74 and its 200 day moving average is $111.79.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.