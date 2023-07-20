Friedenthal Financial Increases Holdings in Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RRH)

Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RRH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial owned 3.95% of Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

RRH stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,886. Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $33.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of -0.76.

The Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF (RRH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset ETF that aims to profit during periods of rising interest rates. RRH was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by Advocate.

