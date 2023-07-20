Friedenthal Financial Invests $775,000 in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. Friedenthal Financial owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,022. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.7288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Stories

