FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.58 and last traded at $53.35. Approximately 409,679 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.16.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $702.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.88.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000.

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

