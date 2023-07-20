FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.58 and last traded at $53.35. Approximately 409,679 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.16.
FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $702.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.88.
FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF
FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Company Profile
The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.