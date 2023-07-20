FY2025 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Raised by PETERS & COMPAN (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Analysts at PETERS & COMPAN upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th. PETERS & COMPAN analyst C. Comeau now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $5.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.30. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on EQT from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

NYSE EQT opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EQT by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.