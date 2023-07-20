G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Short Interest Update

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
G1 Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.43. 1,198,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,413. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $125.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.88.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 222.92% and a negative net margin of 219.66%. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. On average, analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than G1 Therapeutics
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.