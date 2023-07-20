G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Short Interest Update

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.43. 1,198,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,413. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $125.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.88.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 222.92% and a negative net margin of 219.66%. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. On average, analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 57.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

