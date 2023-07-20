GAM (GMHLY) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

GAM (OTCMKTS:GMHLY – Get Free Report) is one of 1,213 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GAM to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares GAM and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAM
|N/A
|N/A
|0.71
|GAM Competitors
|$397.72 million
|-$4.08 million
|9.70
GAM’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GAM. GAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GAM and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GAM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|GAM Competitors
|1038
|4562
|5858
|83
|2.43
As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 73.60%. Given GAM’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GAM has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares GAM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAM
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GAM Competitors
|366.90%
|7.32%
|4.87%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
32.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
GAM rivals beat GAM on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
GAM Company Profile
GAM Holding AG is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. GAM Holding AG is based in Zurich, Switzerland with an additional office in Geneva, Switzerland and London, United Kingdom.
