Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Up 3.7%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 319,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,714,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.13 million, a PE ratio of 80.77 and a beta of -0.65.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

About Gaotu Techedu

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,524,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 108.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at $3,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Further Reading

