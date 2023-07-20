Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Up 3.7%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 319,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,714,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.13 million, a PE ratio of 80.77 and a beta of -0.65.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter.
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.
