General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Short Interest Update

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,480,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 11,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Up 1.6 %

GIS stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills has a 52 week low of $72.16 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

