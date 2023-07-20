Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,020,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 184,920,000 shares. Currently, 17.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $78,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,240,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,672,653.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shyam Sankar acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,731,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,798.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $78,688.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,240,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,672,653.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,243,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,971 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 11.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,972,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,323,986. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

