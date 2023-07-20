Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3,538.23 and last traded at $3,538.23. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,238.84.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,267.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,206.51.

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

