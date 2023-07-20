Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,200 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 388,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BUG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 109,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,240. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $689.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $28.82.
Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 74,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,063,250,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
