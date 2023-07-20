Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 212,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIQ opened at $29.49 on Thursday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.85 million, a PE ratio of -173.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

