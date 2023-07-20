Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 212,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AIQ opened at $29.49 on Thursday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.85 million, a PE ratio of -173.47 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.
Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
- Is This The Top For Tesla Stock?
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
- Baker Hughes: Pricey, but Could Benefit from Rising Oil Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.