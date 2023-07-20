Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.05

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 845447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a boost from Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

