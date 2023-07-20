Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.05

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 845447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a boost from Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
