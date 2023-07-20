GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 422,300 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 349,800 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

GoHealth Price Performance

Shares of GOCO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.34. 13,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. GoHealth has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $405.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at GoHealth

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $183.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vijay Kotte bought 7,241 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $99,780.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,671.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GoHealth news, CEO Vijay Kotte purchased 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,780.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,671.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Schulz purchased 6,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $98,329.49. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 273,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,000.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GoHealth by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GoHealth by 15.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 1,489.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

