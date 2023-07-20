Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Up 19.2% in June

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GSBD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 505,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,671. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Insider Activity at Goldman Sachs BDC

In other news, insider David Miller bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 112,450 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 94,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 332,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 180,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 27,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

